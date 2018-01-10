Handheld Launches the NAUTIZ X9 Outdoor-Rugged Android PDA

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, January 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced the new NAUTIZ X9: an ultra-rugged enterprise handheld built for fieldwork in the most challenging outdoor or industrial environments.

The new Nautiz X9 Android handheld is targeted for industrial and field applications where reliability is critical and ruggedness is key. Offering a complete and unique set of features, the fully rugged Nautiz X9 can be used as a mobile computer, data collector or field controller.

The fully rugged Nautiz X9 offers:

A quad-core processor and easy-to-use Android 7 (Nougat) OS.

GPS/GLONASS capabilities standard

Optional high-quality, high-speed 2D imager.

Dual cameras including 13-megapixel rear-facing with autofocus and flash, and 2-megapixel front-facing.

4G/LTE Android phone functionality.

Google GMS for Google Maps navigation and Play Store app access.

A sunlight-readable 5-inch capacitive display with multi-touch sensitivity.

IP67 ruggedness rating for waterproof, dust-tight performance.

The Nautiz X9 is designed for use in the most challenging outdoor and industrial environments. This rugged PDA is MIL-STD 810G tested for drops, vibrations, humidity, extreme temperatures and varying altitudes. Handheld's newest device has a fast 1.3 GHz processor with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB Flash. And the 4800 mAh battery will run for a full shift, even with heavy use.

"Adding the Nautiz X9 to our family of products reflects our commitment to bringing truly rugged field devices to market," says Johan Hed, Handheld Group director of product management. "The Nautiz X9 also extends our wide Android offerings, which have been in increasingly high demand. GMS certification is an extra feature not always included in enterprise devices, but it has proved to be invaluable for our customers, giving them access to the full suite of Google applications. The reliability and toughness of the Nautiz X9 will bring great value to field users worldwide."

The Nautiz X9 is part of the Nautiz rugged handheld family. See it at our upcoming tradeshows, starting with InfraTech, Geospatial World Forum and Intersec.

About Handheld

Handheld Group is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, handhelds and tablets. Handheld and partners worldwide deliver mobility solutions to businesses within geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. Handheld Group, headquartered in Sweden, has subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. Learn more at http://www.handheldgroup.com.



