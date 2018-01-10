

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen firmed against its key counterparts in pre-European deals on Wednesday.



The yen climbed to an 8-day high of 112.08 against the greenback and a 3-week high of 133.65 versus the euro, from its early lows of 112.78 and 134.56, respectively.



The yen reversed from its early lows of 114.64 against the franc and 152.60 against the pound, rising to more than a 3-week high of 113.85 and a 2-week high of 151.44, respectively.



The yen strengthened to a 2-week high of 87.53 against the aussie, 6-day highs of 89.84 against the loonie and 80.24 against the kiwi, off its previous lows of 88.17, 90.43 and 80.69, respectively.



If the yen rises further, it may find resistance around 111.00 against the greenback, 132.00 against the euro, 113.00 against the franc, 150.00 against the pound, 86.00 against the aussie, 111.00 against the loonie and 79.00 against the kiwi.



