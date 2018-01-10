

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production growth accelerated in November after easing in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Finland showed Wednesday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 3.4 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 2.9 percent rise in the previous month.



The measure has been rising since March.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output grew 9.6 percent annually in November and manufacturing production advanced by 4.3 percent.



At the same time, output in the chemical industry registered a decline of 4.7 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production increased 0.5 percent from October, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that manufacturing new orders surged 15.1 percent yearly in November, following a 10.1 percent spike in the preceding month.



