

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sainsbury (J) Plc. (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L), the parent company of British supermarket chain Sainsbury's Supermarkets Ltd, reported that its total retail sales for the third-quarter increased 1.2 per cent, excluding fuel. Like-for-like sales rose 1.1 per cent, excluding fuel. Full year underlying profit before tax now are expected to be moderately ahead of published consensus.



Grocery sales for the quarter grew 2.3 per cent with Groceries Online and Convenience were up 8.2% and 7.3% respectively. General Merchandise and Clothing outperformed the market in challenging conditions.



The company now expects to achieve 80 million pounds - 85 million pounds of EBITDA synergies from the Argos acquisition by March 2018, ahead of our previous guidance of 65 million pounds EBITDA. As a consequence it expects 2017/18 underlying profit to be moderately ahead of published consensus.



The company noted that it is on track to achieve 185 million pounds of cost savings this year, exceeding three-year target of 500 million pounds by 40 million pounds.



