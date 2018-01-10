

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Centamin Plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported Wednesday its preliminary fourth-quarter gold production of 154,298 ounces, a 12.8% increase year on year, but down 1.4% sequentially.



For fiscal 2017, gold production was 544,658 ounces, above guidance of 540,000 ounces.



Quarterly open pit ore production was 5,726kt, at an average mined grade of 0.62g/t.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company said its gold production guidance from Sukari Gold Mine in Egypt is 580,000 ounces, a 6% increase from 2017 with the mine plan forecasting a relatively balanced quarterly production profile over the year.



The company forecasts cash cost of production for 2018 of $555 per ounce and all-in-sustaining cost of $770 per ounce.



Andrew Pardey, CEO said, 'All sections of the mine continued to perform well, maintaining strong operational momentum throughout the fourth quarter which we look forward to building on in 2018. With underground development expected to allow a further improvement in sustainable underground production rates, consistent open-pit mill feed grades and an increase in plant throughput, we look forward to delivering solid growth in 2018....'



Centamin will announce its annual results for the year 2017 on January 31, at which time the Board of Directors expect to propose a final dividend for 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX