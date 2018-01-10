

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior PLC (SNR.L) reported that trading for the year ended 31 December 2017 has been slightly ahead of previous expectations, driven by a good performance in November and December. In addition the Group will also benefit from a one-off reduction in the effective tax rate for the year ended 31 December 2017. This is anticipated to result in an adjusted tax rate of 17.5% for the period which is 2.5 percentage points below the Group's previous expectations. The Board expects the Group's 2017 adjusted earnings per share will be proportionately ahead of previous expectations.



The US Tax Reform is expected to give rise to an exceptional non-cash tax credit for the Group in the year ended 31 December 2017 as a result of the revaluation of US net deferred tax liabilities. Over the medium term, the Group anticipates the effect of the US Tax Reform to be broadly neutral for the Group as the benefit from the reduction in the US Federal corporate income tax rate is offset by a widening of the tax base. The Group said its effective tax rate for 2018 is expected to revert to previous normal levels.



