Arco Vara AS (Arco Vara aktsia, ISIN code EE3100034653) will close the list of shareholders to determine the pre-emptive right to subscribe for new shares on 15 January 2018 at the end of the working day of the settlement system.



Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 12 January 2018. A person acquiring shares after (and including) that date does not have the pre-emptive right to subscribe for new shares.



Evelin Kanter Head of Legal Department Arco Vara AS Tel: +372 614 4594 evelin.kanter@arcovara.ee