London stocks were set for a slightly weaker open on Wednesday after the top-flight index closed at a record high in the previous session and as investors looked to some key data releases. The FTSE 100 was expected to open six points lower at 7,725. On the data front, UK manufacturing and industrial production and the goods trade balance are due at 0930 GMT. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "It's an important day for UK data today with the latest manufacturing and industrial production ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...