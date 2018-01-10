Fashion retailer Ted Baker hailed a "good" performance over the Christmas period on Wednesday as it said full-year results should be in line with its expectations. In a trading update for the period from 12 November 2017 to 6 January 2018, the company said retail sales rose 9% or 10.5% at constant currency, with e-commerce sales up 35%, or 36.4% at constant currency, representing 30% of total retail sales. Average retail square footage increased by 5.9% and the group opened a new store in ...

