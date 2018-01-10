Stream TV And BOE Team Up To Bring High-Resolution Glasses-Free 3D To The Global Market

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Stream TV Networks, Inc. and BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. are pleased to announce their joint cooperation to combine the high-resolution panels of BOE with Stream TV's award-winning Glasses-Free 3D technology (@UltraD3). With panel sizes ranging from mobile phones to PC monitors to large screen televisions, the project will enable development of devices across the entire consumer electronics industry.

"4K TVs and PC monitors are obsolete now that 8K panels have arrived," said Mathu Rajan, CEO of Stream TV. "Working with high-resolution panels from a partner like BOE allows us to gain significant traction in the global market." #8K #8KTV

Widely regarded as the world's best glasses-free 3D technology, Stream TV's Ultra-D solution uses advanced optics and powerful rendering algorithms to create a 140-degree viewing angle that gives everyone in the room a crisp, clear, vibrant, and adjustable 3D experience without the need for glasses or goggles.

"The human eye can't tell the difference between 4K and 8K in flat 2D," added Rajan. "Without using the third plane, you're basically throwing away all those pixels. We use those extra pixels for pop and depth to create an immersive experience that brings real value to device makers and their customers."

The first result of the cooperation between Stream TV and BOE is an 8K Lite Glasses-Free Ultra-3D display that will be available by appointment only for private viewing in Stream TV's booth at the Consumer Electronics Show (@CES CES2018), Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #10939. Please contact press@Ultra-D.com for details.

ABOUT STREAM TV NETWORKS, INC:

Stream TV is a Philadelphia-based technology company. Its breakthrough Ultra-D technology is the only proprietary glasses-free 3D solution that delivers both a stunning visual display as well as content conversion from any 2D or 3D source. www.Ultra-D.com

ABOUT BOE:

BOE is a pioneer in the innovation and development of TFT-LCD technologies and dedicates itself to speeding up the progress of new display devices like flexible displays, augmented and virtual reality. BOE aims to create light, slim, energy-saving and environment-friendly products with high-color fidelity, high definition images and wide viewing angles. It is constantly improving the visual experience for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks, monitors, televisions and other devices. http://www.boe.com/en/index/pei.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626823/Stream_TV_Networks.jpg