

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG.L) reported third-quarter revenue of 29.6 million pounds, up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. For the year-to-date, revenue rose 6.7% from prior year.



Closing occupancy was 80.1%, an increase of 4.6 percentage points from prior year. Closing net achieved rent per sq ft improved 2.1% from the same time last year.



James Gibson, CEO, said: 'We remain focussed on occupancy, January has started positively, and we look forward to delivering growth in occupancy and revenue over the current fourth quarter and continuing this into our seasonally stronger spring and summer trading period.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX