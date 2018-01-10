

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KB Home (KBH) will publish its fourth-quarter financial results after the bell today, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion.



Year-Ago Numbers:



- Total revenues - $1.19 bln - Net income - $37.5 mln - EPS - $0.40.



The company experienced shortfall in net orders due to the impact of hurricanes. However, KB Homes expects demand to increase as a result of buyers looking to purchase a home in areas that were less affected by the hurricanes or the demand created by the job growth kind of the rebuilding efforts. Despite the near-term net order impact, the company expects to be well-positioned entering 2018 with a robust backlog that supports its revenue expectations.



Q4, FY Outlook:



- Sees Q4 housing revenues of about $1.3 bln - $1.4 bln - Continues to expect FY housing revenues of about $4.3 bln, the midpoint of its prior guidance.



**



Lennar Corp. (LEN) is due to release its Q4 results before the bell today. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.48 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



- Total revenues - $3.4 bln - Net income - $313.5 mln - EPS - $1.34.



Despite the short-term impact from the storms, the company believes it is likely to benefit from the strong demand for homes, low unemployment, favorable interest rates and increasing consumer confidence.



**



Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) is scheduled to report its Q4 results before the bell today with analysts projecting earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $114.34 million.



Year-Ago Numbers:



- Total revenues - $117.7 mln - GAAP net loss - $73.8 mln - GAAP loss - $1.52/Shr - Non-GAAP net income - $30.5 mln - Non-GAAP EPS - $0.62.



Q4, FY Guidance



- Sees Q4 revenue of $112 mln - $115 mln; Consensus - $91.98 mln. - Expects Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.33 - $0.36 - Expects Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 - $0.61; Consensus - $0.38/Shr. - Expects FY revenue to $393 mln - $396 mln; Consensus - $396.37 mln. - Sees FY GAAP EPS of $0.74 - $0.78 - Projects FY non-GAAP EPS of $1.82 - $1.85; Consensus - $1.85/Shr.



**



Supervalu Inc. (SVU) is slated to release its third-quarter financial results on Jan. 10, before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



- Net sales - $3.0 bln - Net loss from cont. ops. - $11 mln - Loss from cont. ops. - $0.04/Shr. - Adj. Net income - $14 mln - Adj. EPS - $0.05.



FY18 Outlook



- Now sees FY net income from cont. ops. to be $31 mln- $50 mln.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX