

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oil and gas exploration and production company Soco International Plc. (SIA.L) said it expects production for 2018 to be between 8,000 BOEPD and 9,000 BOEPD. Production levels above 9,000 BOEPD are dependent upon the outcome of the 2018 drilling programme on TGT and CNV.



The Group said it retains its strong financial position in the current oil price environment. The Group has a robust balance sheet with no debt, low operating cash costs and attractive Vietnam production economics, which underpin the SOCO business model.



Cash balances and liquid resources as of 31 December 2017 were $137.7 million, including $42.7 million collected in March 2017 in association with the Company's full and final collection of the receivable due following the disposal of its Mongolia assets in 2005 and after returning $21.0 million in cash to shareholders through a 5 pence per share dividend.



Revenues for the year were about $156.0 million. The average realised oil price per barrel achieved for the same period was about $56, representing a premium of approx. $2/bbl to Brent.



The final capital expenditure forecast for 2017 remains at approx. $30.0m, fully funded from existing cash resources.



The company said it remains committed to maintaining an annual dividend and will confirm its recommendation for the year ending 31 December 2017 with the preliminary results in March.



