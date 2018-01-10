Alexander Mann Solutions Partners with FlexAbility India (RPO Division of ABC Consultants)

NEW DELHI, January 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The partnership will further bolster the presence of Alexander Mann Solutions in India

Global Talent Acquisition and Management Services provider, Alexander Mann Solutions, today announced an exclusive strategic partnership agreement with FlexAbility, the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) subsidiary of ABC Consultants. Building on a successful and proven partnership over the last 8 years, Alexander Mann Solutions and FlexAbility India will work together on investing and continuing to deliver innovative, impactful RPO services in India.

The partnership between Alexander Mann Solutions and FlexAbility India is a unique part of the Global Alexander Mann Solutions strategy. It is the only exclusive partnership Alexander Mann Solutions have engaged in to deliver exquisite services to our clients. The partnership already delivers enormous value to clients by leveraging a unique combination of deep-rooted Indian recruitment expertise, industry knowledge, and insights, combined with world-class recruitment process expertise and excellence. While Alexander Mann Solutions offers a distinctive blend of outsourcing and consulting services, FlexAbility has an ISO 27001 certified shared service centre in New Delhi along with sourcing hubs in Mumbai, Bangalore & Hyderabad to support their fortune 250 RPO clients.

"Alexander Mann Solutions and FlexAbility India, together, bring innovation along with operational rigour to our clients. It is a great opportunity for us to continue to build our market leading RPO and Consulting proposition with FlexAbility India. Our renewed exclusive partnership will enable us to deliver top-tier recruitment services, measurable innovation and operational rigour, positively impacting business outcomes for our clients," said Caleb Baker, Managing Director, APAC & Emerging Markets, Alexander Mann Solutions.

"We are pleased to work with a global leader and innovator in RPO - Alexander Mann Solutions. Partnering with them is a crucial and exciting step for us. Their innovative business engagement practices, experience in RPO and global client service centre infrastructure, will let us take our client interactions and service delivery to the next level, thereby becoming more strategic and proactive in responding to needs of our clients. This partnership will also create an opportunity to serve our clients globally," said Vinod Subramanian, Director & Business Head, FlexAbility RPO.

According to Everest Group research, India has one of the fastest-growing RPO markets worth US$660-700 million, and it is expected to grow at a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24-26% from 2015 to 2020.

About Alexander Mann Solutions:

Alexander Mann Solutions is passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfil their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 3,500 talent acquisition and management professionals are partnering with over 80 blue-chip clients across multiple sectors, in more than 90 countries globally. Delivering a distinctive blend of outsourcing and consulting services, Alexander Mann Solutions' unrivalled experience, capability and thought leadership helps its clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success.

About FlexAbility India:

FlexAbility is the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) division of ABC Consultants and has been delivering customised end to end RPO and Resource Augmentation solutions to large Multinational and Indian corporates for the past 8 years in India. FlexAbility have evolved as a trusted RPO partner to its clients to attract the best available talent and have over 200 full-time professionals spread over 7 cities in India.

About ABC Consultants:

ABC Consultants is the pioneer of organised recruitment services in India. Over the years, ABC has acted as preferred recruitment partners to multinationals and Indian businesses to emerge as the leading recruitment brand nationally. ABC's focus has always been on middle and senior management talent needs. With over 300 professionals spread across 8 cities in India, ABC recruits for its clients across 25 industry sectors. In the past 48 years, ABC have helped shape the careers of over 147,500 professionals.