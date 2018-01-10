

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production decreased as expected in November, after rising in the previous two months, data from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.



Industrial production dropped 0.5 percent month-over-month in November, reversing a 1.7 percent rise in October. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



Similarly, manufacturing production contracted 1.0 percent monthly in November, in contrast to a 2.5 percent increase in the previous month. That was below the 1.4 percent fall economists had forecast.



Construction output dropped 0.5 percent, while those of mining and quarrying and energy, water supply and waste management grew by 3.1 percent.



