Nasdaq Nordic is pleased to invite you a MiFID II clock synchronization seminar. MiFID II mandates clock synchronization at European exchanges and trading firms at a level of accuracy that requires Precision Time Protocol (PTP). Nasdaq Nordic together with Meinberg offer you a unique chance to attend a free PTP and MiFID II clock synchronization seminar at Nasdaq offices in Stockholm to learn more about PTP in terms of configuring, troubleshooting and monitoring.



The seminar is primarily aimed at network engineers and technical staff.



Some of the topics covered during the seminar:



• Overview / Requirements of ESMA RTS 25



• Network Timing NTP / IEEE 1588 PTP



• PTP Profiles, Unicast / Multicast mode



• How to monitor NTP / PTP nodes in your network



• Live Demo Meinberg NetSync Monitoring / PTP Track Hound



• Q&A, Open Discussion



Date and Location:



Date: Wednesday January 24th 2018



Time: 9:00-15:00 local time (light lunch will be served)



Location: Nasdaq Stockholm office, Tullvaktsvägen 15, Frihamnen



Registration:



Please register by January 19th 2018 with Technicalrelations@nasdaq.com



Looking forward to meeting you all at the event.



Best regards,



Per Fröling



Head of Technical relations



Per.froling@nasdaq.com



+46 8 405 6434



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=659418