Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-01-10 09:44 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Meeting of Shareholders of Pieno Žvaigždes AB was called on 10 January 2018 at 10.00 am by the decision of the company's Board.



The shareholders' meeting of AB Pieno Žvaigždes did not took place on 10 January 2018 because the quorum of shareholders has not been reached.



Audrius Statulevicius



CFO



+370 5 2461419