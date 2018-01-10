SecurityDAM Expands Cloud Security Offering with Vulnerability Assessment Solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, January 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SecurityDAM's new Vulnerability Assessment Solution is powered by technological capabilities to reduce risks by continuously identifying network and web application security gaps

SecurityDAM, a leading provider of cloud-based security solutions, announced today the availability of CyberDAM.VA, a Vulnerability Assessment cloud solution to facilitate the discovery, prioritization and remediation of cybersecurity risks. The new solution joins SecurityDAM's CyberDAM.DDoS - the strong DDoS protection offering already adopted by top enterprises, MSSPs, and service providers worldwide.

With cyber-attacks turning into a major global threat, organizations across all verticals are pressed to detect and tackle potential threats early on before turning into breaches. Vulnerability scanning is paramount to address security weaknesses which are prevalent across networks due to various reasons like loose security policies, misconfigurations, outdated software and firmware, and application code flaws.

SecurityDAM offers Managed Security Service providers (MSSPs) to expand their service portfolio by joining CyberDAM.VA service and offer it to their enterprise customers using a customized white label solution.

For Enterprises, the CyberDAM.VA solution provides a quick, efficient way to identify security vulnerabilities, repair weaknesses and ensure security standards compliance with a simple login to a powerful web portal providing a dashboard facility, reports and alerts:

Comprehensive perimeter scanning discovers hardware/software servers and network devices on data centers, hosting or cloud services, by executing thousands of unique tests with configurable scanning depth and intrusive levels to detect security flaws



"Our new Vulnerability Assessment solution is part of our strategic expansion to offer a wider set of cloud-based security solutions leveraging our strong expertise in the cyber security industry," said Eran Ziv, CEO, SecurityDAM. "It provides additional business opportunities to our partners using our white-label MSSP offering," he added.

Free Trial and Packaged Pricing

The CyberDAM.VA solution can be experiencedvia a free trial. As part of the launch, SecurityDAM also offers unique pricing packages for immediate purchase via the website.

About SecurityDAM

SecurityDAM is a leading provider of best-in-class cloud-based security solutions, helping organizations gain the highest possible level of security. The CyberDAM robust solutions suite secures many of the most complex networks globally, addressing cyber security challenges such as Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks and network/application Vulnerability Assessment. Using our multi-tenant management platform, a global network of scrubbing centres and SOC services-we offer unmatched protection solutions for networks and services.

SecurityDAM is driven by world-leading IT and business experts, highly skilled in the network and cyber-security industry. Privately-held, SecurityDAM is backed by a prominent and experienced board and is part of the global RAD group. For more information, visit http://www.securitydam.com or follow the company on Twitter @SecurityDAM and LinkedIn.

