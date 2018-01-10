EX1 Cosmetics to Launch into Boots UK This January

LONDON, January 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

EX1 Cosmetics, the celeb-loved brand known for offering the best scientifically matched pigments to the skin, is launching nationwide into Boots, the UK's leading pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer, on 17 January 2018.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626741/EX1_Cosmetics_Farah.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626742/EX1_Cosmetics_Foundation.jpg )



EX1 will launch into 184 Boots locations across the UK and Ireland, including Boots' top performing stores and all nationwide flagships, marking EX1's first nationwide brick and mortar presence. Additionally, EX1 will be available to purchase on boots.com.

This new retail agreement comes on the heels of EX1's first major advertising rollout across the London Underground network and on the iconic red double-decker buses along prime bus routes in Central London featuring EX1's newest face of the brand who is most notably known for being spotted by Justin Bieber, model and influencer Cindy Kimberly.

Since EX1's inception in April 2013 by biochemist Farah Naz, the London-based beauty brand has become a cult favourite around the world, beloved by editors, celebrities, makeup artists, and beauty enthusiasts. Seen on A-list celebrities such as Adele, Britney Spears, Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon, Jake Gyllenhaal, and many more, EX1 features a curated range of complexion products infused with high-performance, high-pigment ingredients to create the perfect "skin-on-skin" effect, offered at prices that are affordable and accessible to all.

"Our Beauty Finds area in-store and online was created to help customers discover the latest beauty products, and to inspire and educate them to try emerging trends," says Elizabeth Hewitt, Boots' Senior Buying Manager for Cosmetics, Beauty, Hair and Bath Accessories and Beauty Finds. "We want to support young, growing British entrepreneurial brands by launching then in large retailers -

EX1 has a curated, yet wide variety of foundation shades, so it's perfect for the Boots customer. We want our customers to try it and love it, like we do."

Naz's approach to rethinking pigment formulation positioned EX1 as a "disruptive beauty brand." "Despite beauty being a £2B[i] industry, I struggled to find my perfect foundation that was affordable. It turns out I wasn't alone with 78% of British women saying they would change their foundation if they found a better match, and over 25%[ii] of women struggling to find the right foundation shade altogether," Naz says. "This prompted me to revaluate the science of foundation pigments and I decided to curate my own range of products, moving away from the typical orange and pink pigments that are widely used and creating a unique blend of yellow and gold tones designed to be the most skin-like pigments on the market."

These skin-like pigments created by Naz are the main feature in the brand's hero product, the Invisiwear Liquid Foundation. Fusing the best cosmetic technology with raw materials, the foundation features high-quality ingredients that are blended together in a velvety smooth, luxurious formula, covering imperfections seamlessly in a base that is oil and fragrance free, non-pore clogging, clinically and dermatologically tested and produced under cruelty-free standards.

To learn more about EX1 Cosmetics, please visit http://www.ex1cosmetics.com or follow @EX1Cosmetics on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact :

Sabina Ellahi

sabina@ex1cosmetics.com

+44(0)7432-869170



i. Source: Mintel Colour Cosmetics UK 2017 report

ii. Source: Mintel 2015 report