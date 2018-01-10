I dag den 10 januari 2018 offentliggjorde Com Hem Holding AB ("Com Hem") respektive Tele2 Group AB ("Tele2") ett pressmeddelande med information om att styrelserna i Tele2 och Com Hem har träffat en överenskommelse om en sammanslagning av Tele2 och Com Hem genom en aktiebolagsrättlig fusion. Fusionen kommer att genomföras genom att Com Hem absorberas av Tele2. Fusionens genomförande är bland annat föremål för godkännande av Tele2s och Com Hems aktieägare vid Tele2s respektive Com Hems extra bolagsstämmor, vilka i nuläget förväntas hållas under andra halvåret 2018, samt godkännande från relevanta konkurrensmyndigheter.



Enligt Nasdaq Stockholms Takeover-regler ("Takeover-reglerna") ska Tekeover-reglerna tillämpas även i händelser av fusioner eller fusionsliknande förfaranden.



Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande eller om en budgivare har offentliggjort sin avsikt att lämna ett sådant erbjudande med avseende på bolaget. Bestämmelsen tillämpas även i samband med en fusion eller ett fusionsliknande förfarande.



Med anledning av ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Com Hem Holding AB (COMH, ISIN-kod SE0005999778, orderboks-ID 101281) ska observationsnoteras.



Today on January 10, 2018, Com Hem Holding AB (Com Hem) and Tele2 Group AB ("Tele2") published a press release with information regarding that the board of directors of Tele2 and the board of directors Com Hem have agreed on a combination of Tele2 and Com Hem trough a statutory merger in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act. The merger will be implemented by Tele2 absorbing Com Hem. The completion of the merger is subject to approval by the shareholders of each of Tele2 and Com Hem at their respective Extraordinary General Meetings which are currently expected to be held in H2 2018 as well as approval from the relevant competition authorities.



According to Nasdaq Stockholm's Takeover Rules (the "Takeover Rules"), the Takeover Rules are to be applied in the event of a mergers and merger-like processes.



The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to raise such a bid in respect of the company. The rules do also apply in the event of a merger or a merger-like process.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Com Hem Holding AB (COMH, ISIN code SE0005999778, order book ID 101281) shall be given observation status.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Caroline Sjölund eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.