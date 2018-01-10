The Minister of Energy of the Belgian Flemish-speaking macro-region of Flanders, Bart Tommelein has revealed that a 100 MW solar power project is currently being planned near Tommel, in eastern Belgium, and that the region's government is seeking to establish the level of incentives that will be awarded to the project.
The project, dubbed Kristal Solar Park, was submitted to the local authorities by the municipality of Lommel and the local investment agency, Limburgse investeringsmaatschappij (LRM) a month ago and, as soon as the project is approved, the Flemish Energy Agency (Vlaams Energieagentschap - VEA) will set the final