The 100 MW Kristal Solar Park will be the first ground mounted solar park built in the country since 2013. Belgium has so for implemented policies that have supported residential rooftop PV, and that only recently have helped increase the share of the commercial and industrial segments.

The Minister of Energy of the Belgian Flemish-speaking macro-region of Flanders, Bart Tommelein has revealed that a 100 MW solar power project is currently being planned near Tommel, in eastern Belgium, and that the region's government is seeking to establish the level of incentives that will be awarded to the project.

The project, dubbed Kristal Solar Park, was submitted to the local authorities by the municipality of Lommel and the local investment agency, Limburgse investeringsmaatschappij (LRM) a month ago and, as soon as the project is approved, the Flemish Energy Agency (Vlaams Energieagentschap - VEA) will set the final ...

