The Italian solar market grew by 25% in the first 11 months of 2017. This growth was mainly determined by the grid connection of several "grid-parity" PV plants totaling 66 MW, which were installed in Montalto di Castro, Italy's central region of Lazio.

Italy saw the addition of new PV power plants with a combined capacity of 382 MW in the first 11 months of 2017, according to provisional numbers released by the Italian renewable energy association, Anie Rinnovabili, which are based on data provided by the country's grid operator, Terna.

This result compares to a newly installed capacity of 340 MW registered in the same period of 2016, and 271 MW in the first 11 months of 2015.

This 25% year-on-year growth, however, was not due to an increase in installations in the frame of the Italian regulation for ...

