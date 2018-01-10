Storage group Big Yellow on Wednesday said third quarter like-for-like revenues rose by 8% to £29.6m. The company's 73 stores decreased in occupancy by 170,000 sq ft (or 3.7% of the maximum lettable area at December 31) compared to a loss of 137,000 sq ft in the corresponding quarter last year (3.0% of MLA in 2016). The company said the period was traditionally its seasonally weakest. Net rents continued to improve over the quarter with the average achieved per sq ft for the quarter up 1.3% ...

