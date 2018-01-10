Senior, the aerospace and defence engineer, said a good performance in November and December and a benefit from US tax changes will see earnings come in higher than expected. Trading was "slightly" ahead of management's expectations for the calendar year and President Donald Trump's corporate tax cut are anticipated to provide the FTSE 250 company with an exceptional non-cash tax credit as a result of the revaluation of US net deferred tax liabilities. This will reduce the effective tax rate for ...

