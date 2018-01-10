Trendy fashion outlet Superdry said underlying half year pre-tax profits rose 20.5% to £25.3m as online sales helped to boost revenue along with forex tailwinds. Reported pre-tax profits fell almost a third to £9.1m after an increase in fair value movement on forex contracts. Superdry also released a trading update for the 10 weeks to January 6, with global group revenue up 12.6% to £215.6m, including a 0.5% benefit from foreign exchange and group retail like-for-like growth of 4.7%. ...

