sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,104 Euro		-0,012
-0,57 %
WKN: A1C37D ISIN: GB00B4WFW713 Ticker-Symbol: 5PP 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,08
2,146
11:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC2,104-0,57 %