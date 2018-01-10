LondonMetric Property's joint venture with Universities Superannuation Scheme, the Metric Income Plus Limited Partnership, has sold a B&Q warehouse in Hull for £11.6m, reflecting a blended net initial yield of 6.0%. LondonMetric's share of the sale is £5.8m. The 71,000 sq ft store, which was bought in November 2016 for £9.4m with an unexpired lease term of 12 years, has been sold to an occupational pension fund. Chief executive Andrew Jones said: "We continue to receive approaches for our ...

