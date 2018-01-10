Landscaping products supplier Marshalls reported a jump in full-year revenue on Wednesday as it expressed confidence in meeting its 2017 expectations. In a trading update for the year to the end of December 2017, the company said revenue rose 8% to £430m. This includes a £9m contribution from CPM Group, which was acquired back in October and has traded strongly since joining the company. On a like-for-like basis and excluding the impact of CPM, revenue was 6% higher. Sales in the domestic end ...

