Paddy Power Betfair has appointed Dan Taylor to the newly-created role of chief executive officer for Europe, and Barni Evans as CEO of its Australian operations, Sportsbet. They will both report to the group CEO, Peter Jackson. Taylor, who was previously managing director of the company's UK & Ireland operations, will be responsible for the Paddy Power and Betfair brands across all channels and geographies outside of the USA. Meanwhile, Evans will take over from Cormac Barry, who has led the ...

