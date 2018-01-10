

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell on Wednesday as rising bond yields on optimism over global growth and the recent surge in oil prices spurred investors to lock in some profits after recent strong gains.



The benchmark DAX was down 44 points or 0.33 percent at 13,341 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher in the previous session.



Continental AG shares fell as much as 2.5 percent. The tire manufacturer confirmed that it is in the early stages of analyzing how its organization can become even more flexible in response to the fast changing environment in the automotive industry.



CropEnergies slid half a percent after its third-quarter operating profit declined to 12 million euros from 18 million euros in the same quarter last year.



