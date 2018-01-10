

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were little changed in cautious trade Wednesday as rising bond yields on expectations of higher interest rates and the recent surge in oil prices put investors in defensive mode.



The benchmark CAC 40 was virtually unchanged at 5,524 in opening deals after rising as much as 0.7 percent the previous day.



Airbus shares rose half a percent. China will finalize orders for 184 Airbus SE A320 aircraft soon, French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly said after talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.



Dassault Systemes was marginally higher after signing a strategic cooperation agreement with China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.



Sodexo was also trading higher after signing a global partnership deal with Huawei.



On the economic front, France's industrial production decreased as expected in November after rising in the previous two months, data from statistical office Insee showed. Output dropped 0.5 percent month-over-month in November, reversing a 1.7 percent rise in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX