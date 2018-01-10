

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed on Wednesday after the Quarterly Economic Survey published by the British Chambers of Commerce showed that the growth in the U.K. economy remained subdued at the end of 2017.



The survey showed that almost all services indicators were below their pre-EU referendum levels and the strong performance of manufacturers eased slightly in the fourth quarter.



Investors await readings on manufacturing and trade balance later in the day.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,738 in opening deals after rising half a percent in the previous session.



Taylor Wimpey shares fell 2.8 percent after the housebuilder said its order book fell and house price growth slowed at the end of 2017. Rival Barratt Developments dropped 1.4 percent.



J Sainsbury climbed 1.4 percent after upgrading its full-year profit guidance.



Ted Baker soared almost 7 percent after it reported an increase in retail sales over the Christmas period.



