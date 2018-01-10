Agro Textiles Market Size Worth $12.77 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 4.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalagro textiles marketis expected to reach USD 12.77 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for food with growing population has put a lot of pressure on agricultural productivity. Limited availability of land coupled with various natural disasters further reduces the total yield.

Agrotech aid in improving crop quality and help in increasing overall agricultural productivity. Need to increase crop productivity to fulfill daily demand of growing population has led to the industry growth.

Associations such as Sustainable Agriculture Network (SAN), AGRA (predominant in Africa), and GLOBAL G.A.P. Academy provide expertise to farmers worldwide to set standards and achieve new heights in the field of food development. Prevalence of schemes and certifications given by authorities such as Integrated Farm Assurance (IFA), The International Gold Standard in Farm Certification, and GFSI schemes in agriculture have improved standardization in products and production methods.

The demand for shade nets are mostly dependent on its usage in horticulture and floriculture. Technological advancements in horticulture coupled with development of particle, multilayer and UV protection films, in order to improve yield productivity is anticipated to boost market growth for shade net products over the estimated period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Agro Textiles Market Analysis By Product (Shade-nets, Mulch-mats, Bird Protection Nets, Fishing Nets), By Application (Agriculture, Aquaculture, Horticulture & Floriculture) & Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/agro-textiles-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global agro textiles demand was 1,489.9 kilo tons in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2025

The global mulch mats demand was over 185 kilo tons in 2016 and is projected to witness moderate growth over the next eight years

The fishing nets segment in India is anticipated to reach net worth exceeding USD 1.54 billion by 2025

is anticipated to reach net worth exceeding by 2025 Agriculture application segment in China accounted for 15% in 2016 and is expected to witness the same trend over the forecast period

accounted for 15% in 2016 and is expected to witness the same trend over the forecast period Aquaculture is projected to emerge as the fastest application segment growing at a CAGR of 5% in terms of revenue from 2017 to 2025

Demand for aggrotech products for animal husbandry in the Middle East & Africa was 3.8 kilo tons in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% over the upcoming years

& was 3.8 kilo tons in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% over the upcoming years Major companies actively operating in the industry include Diatex, Capatex, B&V Agro Irrigation Co., Neo Corp International Limited, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, and Belton Industries, Inc.

Grand View Research has segmented the global agro textiles market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Shade-nets Mulch-mats Anti-hail nets and bird protection nets Fishing nets Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Agriculture Horticulture & Floriculture Aquaculture Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France Spain Italy Asia Pacific China Japan India Indonesia Central & South America Middle East & Africa



