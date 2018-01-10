

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics is slated to publish UK industrial and construction output as well as visible trade data. UK industrial output is forecast to grow 0.4 percent on month in November after staying flat in October.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound held steady against the greenback, it dropped against the rest of major currencies.



The pound was worth 1.3515 against the greenback, 151.04 against the yen, 0.8838 against the euro and 1.3275 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.



