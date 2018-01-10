

Tern Plc (the 'Company') Director Change



Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ('IoT'), announces that Richard (Rich) Turner, Executive Director, will step down from the Board, effective 15 January 2018, having been offered a new opportunity in the cyber security arena . Richard will remain as an advisor to the Company.



The Board will begin the process of recruiting Richard's replacement and will make a further announcement in due course.



Al Sisto, CEO, commented: 'On behalf of the Directors, I would like to express my thanks to Rich for his contribution to the Company since joining the Board and look forward to his continued support as an advisor to the Company. We wish him every success in his new role.'



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014



