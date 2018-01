BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of UK industrial and construction output as well as visible trade data at 4.30 am ET Wednesday, the pound rose against its major rivals.



The pound was trading at 1.3519 against the greenback, 151.09 against the yen, 0.8836 against the euro and 1.3279 against the franc around 4:32 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX