Kamux Oyj: Kamux Oyj: Kamux expands in Finland: 42nd car showroom to be opened in February in Savonlinna

Kamux expands in Finland: 42nd car showroom to be opened in February in Savonlinna

Kamux, a company specialising in used car sales, continues its strong growth. The company is expanding its operations by opening a new car showroom in Savonlinna in February.

Showroom network strengthens

"With our new showroom, we are gaining an even firmer foothold on the used cars market in Finland. When a good location was found in Savonlinna, we took the opportunity to strengthen our showroom network in Eastern Finland," says Jussi Mäkinen, Finnish Country Director.

The location of the new showroom was chosen because of its excellent location in a well-known car retail area, where customers are used to shop for cars. The showroom is located in Mertajärventie 8. Customers are served by a four-person team.

Kamux is hiring new sales staff

"As a growing company, we are continuously hiring new staff, particularly new salespersons. We strive to be a car retail chain, where our customers find it easy and comfortable to shop, and this is why we invest a lot in training our sales staff. The right attitude is key and, therefore, previous experience in car sales is not inevitable," Mäkinen says.

The entire, extensive selection of cars within the reach of customers

"True to the Kamux operation model, the entire selection of 3,300 cars available in Finland, and the cars we have in Sweden and Germany, are within the reach of our customers, regardless of which showroom they choose to do business in or through which channel they wish to contact us," says Mäkinen.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 41 car showrooms in Finland, ten in Sweden and two in Germany Since its foundation, the company has sold more than 150,000 used cars. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 405 million in 2016. Kamux employed 552 employees at the end of 2016, of which 272 were permanent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.kamux.com (http://www.kamux.com/)

