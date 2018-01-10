Biopharmaceutical company Amryt Pharma has further expanded the route-to-market for Lojuxta, having signed an exclusive distribution agreement across and Central and Eastern Europe with local outfit GryNumber Health. Amryt's agreement with GryNumber, a healthcare consultancy and distribution company in the region, covers distribution of Lojuxta in Austria, Croatia, the Czech Repblic, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia. Amryt had previously signed ...

