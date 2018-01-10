OneSavings Bank was in the red on Wednesday after private investment firm JC Flowers & Co sold around 24.3m shares in the company. The shares, which represent a stake of around 10%, were sold at 390p each - a 6% discount to the closing price on Tuesday - generating gross proceeds of around £95m for the JC Flowers funds. Citi and Credit Suisse acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in the transaction and Rothschild acted as the sole financial adviser to JC Flowers. In October ...

