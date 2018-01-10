Advertising giant WPP has acquired Portuguese creative agency BAR for an undisclosed sum. BAR will merge operations with Ogilvy & Mather Portugal, with the combined business trading as BAR Ogilvy. It will be managed by the founders of BAR: Jose Bomtempo, Diogo Anahory and Miguel Ralha. Founded in Lisbon in 2009, BAR is an integrated agency whose clients include Sagres, Millennium BCP, CUF, Nowo, TAP and Nespresso. For the year ended 31 December 2016, BAR's consolidated unaudited revenues were ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...