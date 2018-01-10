Hot on the heels of profit warnings from Debenhams and Mothercare, specialist menswear retailer Moss Bros warned on Wednesday that full-year pre-tax profit was likely to come in "slightly below" current market expectations due to lower-than-anticipated footfall in December. The company now expects to report a full year profit before tax in range of £6.5m to £6.8m. For the 23 weeks to 6 January, total sales were up 1.1% versus the year before, with total retail sales, including e-commerce, up ...

