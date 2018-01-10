

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK visible trade deficit widened in November, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.



The visible trade deficit rose to GBP 12.23 billion in November from GBP 11.67 billion in October. The expected level of shortfall was GBP 10.95 billion.



The deficit with EU countries totaled GBP 7.56 billion and that with non-EU countries was GBP 4.67 billion.



The total trade deficit came in at GBP 2.80 billion versus GBP 2.27 billion shortfall in the previous month.



Data also showed that trade deficit narrowed by GBP 2.1 billion to GBP 6.2 billion in the three months to November. This was due mainly to goods exports, which increased 2.6 percent to GBP 87.6 billion



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX