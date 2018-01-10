At the request of Immunicum AB, the trading in company's shares on Nasdaq First North premier is to cease. As from January 15, 2018, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



The last day of trading will be on January 12, 2018.



Short name: IMMU ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005003654 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 93632 ----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Carl Barbäck, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.