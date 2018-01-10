On request of Immunicum AB, company registration number 556629-1786, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from January 15, 2018.



The company has 50,958,531 shares as per today's date.[1]



Short Name: IMMU -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of ordinary shares to be 50,958,531 1 listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0005003654 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 93632 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: EUR 80,152 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small Cap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross / 202 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code: 4000 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 4500 Health Care -----------------------------------



