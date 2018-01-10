KONE OYJ: KONE wins order for WOW hotel apartments tower in Dubai

KONE Corporation, press release, January 10, 2018





Situated in Dubai's Business Bay, a fast-developing hub of the city's residential and commercial development, the tower consists of 76 floors and reaches the height of 323 meters. KONE will be equipping the development with 16 KONE MiniSpace elevators and 7 KONE MonoSpace elevators. Additionally, KONE will deliver two loading bay area elevators and three disabled access platform elevators.

"The supply of hotel rooms and hotel apartments in Dubai is expected to reach 134,000 by the end of 2018. We're excited to be part of the city's growing hospitality sector and look forward to providing premium travel experience with our equipment to the people visiting and working at the development," said Pierre Liautaud, Executive Vice President for KONE South Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The development is designed by Aedas Architects Ltd., developed by WOW investments Ltd. and it is expected to be completed in 2020.

The order was booked in the third quarter of 2017.

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2016, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.8 billion and at the end of the year over 52,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

