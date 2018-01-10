Turkey's solar industry has just come out of its best year so far, adding about 1.7 GW of new PV capacity in 2017. Some peculiar characteristics of the Turkish PV market remain, however.

The Turkish Solar Energy Society, Solarbaba tells pv magazine the country installed around 1.7 GW of new solar PV capacity in 2017.

Of this, Ates Ugurel, founder of Turkey's Solarbaba, says, roughly 99% belongs to the so-called unlicensed segment of the solar market, with just 15 MW added via the licensed market, which comprises tendered PV plants larger than 1 MW.

In 2016 and 2015, Turkey added just 571 MW and 248.8 MW of new capacity, respectively. By the end of 2017, Turkey's cumulative solar PV capacity stood at 2.647 GW.

2018 is a crucial year

A year ago, Ugurel told pv magazine that 2017 would be a strong year for Turkey's solar industry, ...

