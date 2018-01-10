NOKIA: Nokia to provide Telenor with optical backbone in Norway and Sweden

Press Release

Nokia to replace legacy optical core network connecting 200 Telenor nodes in Norway and Sweden

Advanced Nokia optical technology paves way for SDN-ready dynamic network capabilities

Multi-terabit capacity will support evolution to 5G mobile, growing consumer demand for online video and internet usage, and the increasing use of cloud applications

10 January 2018

Espoo, Finland - Telenor has chosen Nokia as its sole supplier for the replacement of its legacy optical backbone network. The new optical core network will provide much-needed bandwidth capacity in Norway and Sweden.





As one of the world's largest mobile telecommunications companies with operations in Scandinavia, Eastern Europe and Asia, Telenor Group is looking to increase bandwidth capacity by replacing its current optical core network connecting major centers across Norway and Sweden. Driving the need for the new multi-terabit capacity are the coming evolution to 5G mobile, growing consumer demand for online video and internet usage, and the increasing use of cloud applications and the associated need for data center interconnections.

The next-generation optical network will feature Nokia's state-of-the-art coherent optical transmission technology. Built on Nokia's industry leading solutions with advanced wavelength routing (CDC-F), it allows for greater flexibility and dynamic network management and automation. The network offers an SDN-ready platform that will provide Telenor with a more efficient way to automate, optimize and assure network services.

As an essential part of the Norwegian and Swedish national infrastructure, Nokia's optical backbone network is a highly robust solution. Many operations have been certified compliant with ISO27001 information security standards and in other cases have satisfactorily demonstrated conformance to the ISO27001 information security standards.

Nicolas Almendro, head of Europe & MEA Optics Business Development at Nokia, said: "We are excited to be chosen for this multi-year turnkey project. This highly resilient and secure optical backbone will play a critical role in deploying next-generation services to Telenor customers in Norway and Sweden, and help the customer prepare for the demands of 5G."

Key Resources:

Web page: Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch (https://networks.nokia.com/products/1830-photonic-service-switch)

Web page: Nokia Optical Networking page (http://networks.nokia.com/portfolio/products/optical-networking)

Web page: Nokia Network Services Platform (https://networks.nokia.com/products/network-services-platform)

Video: Nokia PSE-2: The heart of the network for today and the future (https://youtu.be/ZXkspNQwlaM)

