sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,37 Euro		-0,11
-0,60 %
WKN: A0HFXW ISIN: FR0010241638 Ticker-Symbol: M8Y 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCIALYS SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MERCIALYS SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,293
18,328
13:25
18,30
18,32
13:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MERCIALYS SA
MERCIALYS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MERCIALYS SA18,37-0,60 %