As of December 31, 2017

Regulatory News:

Mercialys(Paris:MERY):

As of December 31, 2017 the following means were available in the liquidity contract managed by Oddo Corporate Finance:

127,534 ordinary shares,

Euro 5,900,659.33 in cash

Initial cash contribution at the time of the creation of this contract was:

Euro 800,000

A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 92,049,169

Registered office 148, rue de l'Université,

75007 Paris

424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris

