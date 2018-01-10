Riversand, the global leader in master data management (MDM) and product information management (PIM) solutions, today announced a partnership with MDM and PIM specialists, YellowGround, to enable European businesses to sell products faster while continuously improving customer experience.

This new partnership creates a competitive advantage for European businesses to leverage by utilizing the latest advances in data management. By first beginning with YellowGround's approach of building a solid foundation for a business's data management solution, YellowGround then implements Riversand state-of-the-art MDM and PIM solutions to enable real-time insights.

"YellowGround brings to the table what our clients in retail, CPG, manufacturing and other verticals need to win in today's market," said Riversand VP of Business Development, Europe Ben Rund. "This partnership offers the benefits of both advanced technology for data management and business consulting for transformational digital business models and processes."

The insights yielded from the leveraged partnership will help to inform business leaders in a universal platform that is accessible throughout divisions, reducing miscommunication and inefficient processes while accelerating product sales and improving customer-facing experiences.

"Implementing a PIM/MDM solution is like building a house," said YellowGround Operations Manager Joeri Moors. "Starting with YellowGround's foundation, you then add a future-focused architecture like Riversand for a true omnichannel customer experience. The result of this combination is a solution with focus on the requirements and volumes of tomorrow."

About Riversand

Riversand is a global software company that has a vision of helping companies make their data useful, usable and meaningful. Our Master Data Management platform empowers our customers to know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Our customers, partners and analysts recognize us a trusted partner, visionary and a leader. Visit Riversand.com for more information, and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter, @RiversandTech on Instagram, @RiversandTechnologies on Facebook, and Riversand Technologies on LinkedIn.

About YellowGround

YellowGround, part of Xplore Group, is a company that is specialized in master data and product information management. We offer our customers a solid foundation with structured data and a solution which is optimized and fully integrated to support the business processes. With decades of experience, we're able to help businesses optimize efficiency, reduce time-to-market and increase data quality. Visit https://yellowground.eu/ for more information and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

