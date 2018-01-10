Panostaja Oyj Annual Financial Report 10th January 2018, 13.00 p.m.



Panostaja Group's Annual Report for 2017 with financial statements for the financial year 1/11/16-31/10/17 has been published today.



Additionally Panostaja Group's Report on the Management and Control System for the financial year 1/11/16-31/10/17 has been published today.



Annual Report and Report on the Management and Control System are both attached to this release. The Reports can also be red at www.panostaja.fi



PANOSTAJA OYJ



Juha Sarsama



CEO



Additional information: CEO Juha Sarsama + 358 40 774 2099



