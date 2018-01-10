

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in December, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Inflation moderated to 2.4 percent in December from 2.6 percent in November. The rate came in line with expectations.



Prices of goods in total went up by 2.1 percent annually in December and prices of services by 2.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in December.



The average inflation rate for 2017 as a whole was 2.5 percent, which was the highest figure in the last 5 years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX